The current map of power outages in the South Cariboo area. (Photo submitted)

Multiple minor power outages throughout South Cariboo

Crews are working to restore power to just under 500 customers

Just under 500 customers are without power in the South Cariboo this afternoon.

The largest power outage has occurred north of Forest Grove in the Ruth lake Area and is impacting 233 customers east of Wilcox Road. The cause has been determined to be a fallen tree on the power lines, which a BC Hydro crew is currently working to clear.

Not far away near Spring Lake 38 customers are without power on Spring Lake Road and Dempsey Lake Road. No official cause for the outage has been given but a crew has been assigned to fix the issue. Another outage impacting 63 customers on Mahood Lake is currently under investigation, though no team has yet been assigned to fix the issue.

Closer to 100 Mile House north of Horse Lake Road and West of 181 Forest Service Road 16 customers are without power and while the cause is under investigation a team has been dispatched to deal with the issue. Another 74 customers are without power near Sulphurous Lake south of Laing Road and east of Mahood Lake Road, with the cause being investigated by the assigned crew.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Be bear aware as hibernation approaches

Just Posted

CRD wants more time for input on province’s rural slaughter modernization policy changes

During the regular meeting Oct. 2, directors said the Oct. 19 deadline didn’t give them enough time

Lone Butte man arrested in connection with 2018 murder

Wayne Seterengen, 49, found dead in a residence on Wolfe Road in the Horse Lake area.

Low mortgage rates, pent-up demand makes third quarter property sales soar in northern B.C.

Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House all see value increases

Trap training hoped to address overabundance of beavers near Williams Lake

Xat’sull members learn to set traps and process a beaver

Multiple minor power outages throughout South Cariboo

Crews are working to restore power to just under 500 customers

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Paralyzed B.C. cowboy set to ride again thanks to custom saddle

Cunin soon started hanging around back at the rodeo arena helping out

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

Most Read