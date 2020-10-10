Multiple minor power outages throughout South Cariboo

Just under 500 customers are without power in the South Cariboo this afternoon.

The largest power outage has occurred north of Forest Grove in the Ruth lake Area and is impacting 233 customers east of Wilcox Road. The cause has been determined to be a fallen tree on the power lines, which a BC Hydro crew is currently working to clear.

Not far away near Spring Lake 38 customers are without power on Spring Lake Road and Dempsey Lake Road. No official cause for the outage has been given but a crew has been assigned to fix the issue. Another outage impacting 63 customers on Mahood Lake is currently under investigation, though no team has yet been assigned to fix the issue.

Closer to 100 Mile House north of Horse Lake Road and West of 181 Forest Service Road 16 customers are without power and while the cause is under investigation a team has been dispatched to deal with the issue. Another 74 customers are without power near Sulphurous Lake south of Laing Road and east of Mahood Lake Road, with the cause being investigated by the assigned crew.

