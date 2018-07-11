Multiple incidents of alcohol-related traffic enforcement in past week

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 133 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Alcohol-related traffic enforcement

Over the past week, Members of 100 Mile House RCMP and Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Service have conducted several checkstops, resulting in numerous violation tickets and warnings. It is the summer and the weather is nice, but please slow down and ensure everyone gets to their destination safely.

Symptoms of intoxication and prohibited driving

On July 6, while conducting a checkstop on Horse Lake Road, a driver operating an SUV was spoken to by police. An odour of marijuana and alcohol was noted from the vehicle and the driver showed symptoms of intoxication by alcohol and/or drug. He was provided two samples of breath and both were found to be a “warn.” Further checks found the driver was also prohibited from driving a motor vehicle under the motor vehicle act. He was issued a three-day driving prohibition, an appearance notice for court for the driving while prohibited and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Symptoms of alcohol consumption

On July 5, while on patrol in Lac La Hache, officers observed a truck towing a boat with two cans of beer in the boat cup holders. The vehicle was stopped and the driver showed symptoms of recent alcohol consumption. He provided two samples of breath and both found to be a “warn.” The driver was issued a three-day prohibition and his truck impounded.

Symptoms of alcohol consumption

On July 5, again while on patrol in Lac La Hache and minutes after the first three-day prohibition, officers observed a suspicious vehicle parked in a lot off Highway 97, near Felker Street. Upon investigation, it was found a female in care and control showing symptoms of recent alcohol consumption. The driver provided two samples of breath found to be a “fail” indicating her blood alcohol was above the legal limit. She was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and her friend’s vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Symptoms of alcohol consumption

At the same time as officers dealt with the above female, they began a checkstop. A male approached the officer in a car on Highway 97. As the officer was speaking with the driver, he showed symptoms of recent alcohol consumption. He was read a breath demand and provided one sample of breath found to be a “fail” indicating he was over the legal limit. He was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Signs of intoxication

On July 3, B.C. Conservation Officer Service stopped a vehicle on the 801 Forest Service Road, west of 100 Mile House, and found the driver showing signs of intoxication. Members of 100 Mile House RCMP attended to assist and the driver provided two breath samples, both found to be a “warn.” The driver was issued a three-day driving prohibition, his vehicle was impounded and violation tickets for open liquor in a motor vehicle and no drivers licence as his licence was expired.

Possession and breach of recognizance

On July 5, while on patrol in 93 Mile, an officer observed a truck being operated on the road with the roof cut off, no windshield or licence plates. As you can imagine, it was stopped for the obvious defects and suspicious look. The driver was arrested initially for no insurance, however, after records returned on the truck, it was found to be stolen. A search of the incidental arrest found a small amount of methamphetamine and several pre-packaged bags of marijuana totalling 200 grams. The driver was released with a court date and charged with possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and breach of recognizance.

Possession and breach of conditions

On July 5, while on patrol, Members of 100 Mile House RCMP located a well-known male who had a warrant for his arrest. Methamphetamine was found on his person during a search incidental to arrest, which was also a breach of his prior release conditions. He was released with a court date in September for his prior charges out of Prince George and new charges were laid in 100 Mile House for possession of a controlled substance and breach of conditions.

Excessive speed

On July 4, Members of the Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 97, near 70 Mile House. A vehicle was found to be travelling 161 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone. It was stopped and the driver was issued a violation ticket for excessive speed and his vehicle impounded.

Crime Stoppers tips of the week

In the early morning of July 6, someone entered a property at the 5100 block of Kallum Drive, in 108 Mile Ranch, and cut down several fruit trees on the property. The complainant has no idea who may have done this and feels there was no reason at all for this act. If anyone has any information, please contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bc crimestoppers.com.

Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.