Mounties say they busted an identical set of twins driving impaired a morning roadblock May 29 (Burnaby RCMP)

Mounties say they busted an identical set of twins driving impaired a morning roadblock May 29 (Burnaby RCMP)

1 after another, B.C. Mounties catch identical twins driving impaired

‘Two drivers on the road who shouldn’t be,’ says Cpl. Mike Kalanj about a May 29 incident in Burnaby

Burnaby Mounties caught identical twins driving impaired in the span of an hour Saturday – one sister was coming to pick the other up and take her home.

RCMP pulled over a 28-year-old motorist at a drinking and driving roadblock near 10th Avenue and McBride Boulevard on May 29, said Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

A roadside screening device detected the driver had a blood-alcohol level higher than the legal limit and she was issued a 24-hour driving suspension.

“She was told to call someone that hadn’t been drinking to come and pick her up,” said Kalanj.

READ MORE: Man in hospital, dog dead after suspected impaired driving crash in B.C. Interior

READ ALSO: Surrey truck driver arrested for impaired driving after North Vancouver crash

The suspect called her twin, who rolled up to the roadblock at 5:32 a.m. more impaired than her sister.

Screening test results put her blood alcohol concentration higher than the legal limit. She was issued a three-day driving ban by police.

It was a case of the identically impaired, Kalanj said.

“Two drivers on the road who shouldn’t be.”


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

impaired drivingRCMP

Previous story
Religious order that ran residential school renews apology to Tk’emlups te Secwepemc

Just Posted

Pickleball enthusiasts at Interlakes are hoping an outdoor court will soon be built. (Submitted photo)
Pickleball court planned in Interlakes

Enthusiasts push for a new outdoor facility at the grounds of the community hall

Ted Traer is the new WildSafeBC coordinator, and will be running COVID-safe programming in 2021. (Wildsafe BC Facebook)
WildSafe BC coordinator begins work in Cariboo

Ted Traer is the new coordinator, and will be running COVID-safe programming

Local FireSmart Representatives hosted a successful home safety bag giveaway at the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Hall on May 22. (Ken Alexander photo)
Fire department’s safety bag giveaway a success

Ken Alexander: South Green Lake column

Chief Joe Alphonse, seen here in August 2019 at an event in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune).
Tsilhqot’in chief wants church, government held accountable for residential school deaths

‘It’s Canada’s dark history’: Tribal chair Joe Alphonse on residential schools

A plaque is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of the former residential school in Kamloops. (Andrew Snucins/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canim Lake Band ‘heartbroken’ over Kamloops discovery

Local Indigenous communities grieve discovery of remains of 215 Indigenous children

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Mounties say they busted an identical set of twins driving impaired a morning roadblock May 29 (Burnaby RCMP)
1 after another, B.C. Mounties catch identical twins driving impaired

‘Two drivers on the road who shouldn’t be,’ says Cpl. Mike Kalanj about a May 29 incident in Burnaby

Blueberry harvest in the Fraser Valley relies mainly on older Indo-Canadian workers provided through labour brokers. (Maple Ridge News)
B.C. ‘moving very cautiously’ on minimum wage for farm workers

Most workers support piece-rate pay for picking, survey says

Mohammad Movassaghi, 42, leaves provincial court in Vancouver on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. suing COVID rule-breaker for money seized at makeshift penthouse nightclub

Civil claim alleges $8K found by police in Mohammad Movassaghi’s suite should be considered proceeds of crime

(File photo)
B.C. senior calls driving exams for seniors aged 80 and up ‘unfair’

Protest being planned for when COVID-19 pandemic restrictions lifted

An onlooker stands at the foot of the B.C. legislature steps, where numerous shoes, stuffed animals and candles paid homage to 215 Indigenous children whose remains were found buried at the site of a residential school in Kamloops. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Legislative Assembly apologizes for removing memorial for the unmarked 215

Shoes, stuffies, candles taken from legislative steps after vigil for children in unmarked graves

Odell Willis of the then-Edmonton Eskimos hoists the Grey Cup during a fan rally for the Grey Cup champions, in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday December 1, 2015. The club has changed it’s name to the Elks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Edmonton CFL franchise changes its team name to Elks

Team livestreams announcement after previously deciding to no longer be the ‘Eskimos’

Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
NACI says you can mix-and-match AstraZeneca, mRNA COVID vaccines

People who received AstraZeneca vaccine will have a choice for dose two

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police watchdog called after man shot, seriously injured in Prince George

Man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after incident occurred during traffic stop

Most Read