Motorist unintentionally rescues bald eagle from the side of Highway 97

The driver of the minivan believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)

100 Mile House RCMP assisted a motorist in rescuing a concussed bald eagle found on the side of Highway 97.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. a vehicle pulled into the parking lot of the 100 Mile House RCMP’s Detachment with an upset bald eagle on board. Shortly before the driver of the vehicle had been approaching 100 Mile House on Highway 97 and had discovered what he believed was a deceased eagle lying by the side of the road. He stopped and placed the bird, which he believed had been struck by a car, into his own vehicle to hand the body over to the local Conservation office in 100 Mile.

As he arrived in town the presumed dead eagle awoke from what was likely a concussion caused sleep and “scared the life” out of the good samaritan as he was driving on the highway. The driver drove straight for the RCMP detachment and met an officer coming on duty who carefully looked into the van, took some photos of the bird and then contacted Conservation Office Joel Kline.

Kline arrived shortly after to retrieve the magnificent bird and safely placed it into a kennel. The RCMP said that if you look closely at the attached photo of the eagle in the kennel you’ll see it’s very much alive and likely very upset.

On the morning of Thursday, Oct. 22 Kline provided an update to the RCMP informing them the eagle is doing well and a plan is in the works to get it checked by a veterinarian and then airlifted down to a rehabilitation facility down in the Lower Mainland.

The RCMP would like to take this opportunity to stress the importance of caution when approaching any wild animal that appears deceased as if you misjudge their condition, you may end up having an upset eagle flapping around in the backseat of your vehicle. Instead, contact the CO hotline at 1-877-855-3222 or contact the local RCMP Detachment prior to approaching the animal.

100 Mile HouseRCMP



A picture of the bald eagle in the backseat of the minivan it woke up in. (Photo submitted)