100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)

Motorist unintentionally rescues bald eagle from the side of Highway 97

The driver of the minivan believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

100 Mile House RCMP assisted a motorist in rescuing a concussed bald eagle found on the side of Highway 97.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. a vehicle pulled into the parking lot of the 100 Mile House RCMP’s Detachment with an upset bald eagle on board. Shortly before the driver of the vehicle had been approaching 100 Mile House on Highway 97 and had discovered what he believed was a deceased eagle lying by the side of the road. He stopped and placed the bird, which he believed had been struck by a car, into his own vehicle to hand the body over to the local Conservation office in 100 Mile.

As he arrived in town the presumed dead eagle awoke from what was likely a concussion caused sleep and “scared the life” out of the good samaritan as he was driving on the highway. The driver drove straight for the RCMP detachment and met an officer coming on duty who carefully looked into the van, took some photos of the bird and then contacted Conservation Office Joel Kline.

Kline arrived shortly after to retrieve the magnificent bird and safely placed it into a kennel. The RCMP said that if you look closely at the attached photo of the eagle in the kennel you’ll see it’s very much alive and likely very upset.

On the morning of Thursday, Oct. 22 Kline provided an update to the RCMP informing them the eagle is doing well and a plan is in the works to get it checked by a veterinarian and then airlifted down to a rehabilitation facility down in the Lower Mainland.

The RCMP would like to take this opportunity to stress the importance of caution when approaching any wild animal that appears deceased as if you misjudge their condition, you may end up having an upset eagle flapping around in the backseat of your vehicle. Instead, contact the CO hotline at 1-877-855-3222 or contact the local RCMP Detachment prior to approaching the animal.

100 Mile HouseRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A picture of the bald eagle in the backseat of the minivan it woke up in. (Photo submitted)

A picture of the bald eagle in the backseat of the minivan it woke up in. (Photo submitted)

An irate bald eagle glares at the photographer after being placed in the kennel by conservation officer Joel Kline. (Photo submitted)

An irate bald eagle glares at the photographer after being placed in the kennel by conservation officer Joel Kline. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Search efforts to resume for missing Manning Park hiker; Trudeau speaks on case
Next story
Squirrels recovering from tail amputation after sap situation near Victoria

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Courtesy of CDC).
Interior Health reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

The total number of cases in the region is now at 644

Wendy Hamblin, coordinator of the Free Store at St. Timothy’s St. Anglican Church, shows off a couple of coats ahead of the Coats for All 2020 campaign, which kicks off Nov. 1. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Wanted: warm coats for all

Annual campaign kicks off to collect winter outerwear

(File image)
ELECTION 2020: Wanting to reach out to your Cariboo Chilcotin candidates?

Here’s where to find them

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Motorist unintentionally rescues bald eagle from the side of Highway 97

The driver of the minivan believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

School District 27 Supt. Chris van der Mark. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
COVID-19 takes bite out of SD27 enrolment

Fewer students at schools, but homeschooling up

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a COVID-19 press conference in September 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases; most linked to gatherings

No deaths reported in past 24 hours

Actor Ryan Reynolds surprised a Shuswap family with a special birthday message to their son who was worried he’d be alone on his 9th birthday on Nov. 24. (Tiffanie Trudell/Facebook)
Ryan Reynolds text almost gives away Shuswap boy’s birthday surprise

Deadpool actor helps remind eight-year-old Canoe resident he’s not alone

Vancouver police reactivated the search for Jordan Naterer Thursday Oct. 22. Photo courtesy of VPD.
Mom of missing Manning Park hiker believes her son is waiting to come home

‘He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?”

Environment Minister George Heyman, Premier John Horgan and Energy Minister Michelle Mungall announce that B.C. Hydro is proceeding with construction of the Site C dam, Dec. 11, 2017. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Site C actions, costs won’t be known until after B.C. election, Horgan says

Peace River diverted for construction of reinforced dam base

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

One of the squirrels who ended up having their tails amputated after getting them stuck together with tree sap. (Facebook/Wild ARC)
Squirrels recovering from tail amputation after sap situation near Victoria

BC SPCA Wild ARC says squirrels will be released back into wild, fifth sibling was euthanized

Justin Morissette had his leg broken after asking anti-gay street preachers to stop in Vancouver’s West End on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.(Justin Morissette/Twitter)
Anti-gay street preacher facing charges in fight that left B.C. radio host with broken leg

A warrant has been issued for Dorre Love’s arrest

More and more electric cars are on the road, but one Chevy Bolt owner was shocked to see how much his BC Hydro bill skyrocketed once he started charging the vehicle. (Black Press file photo)
Lower Mainland man sees significant spike in BC Hydro bill after buying electrical vehicle

An increase should be expected, but Brian Chwiendacz experienced a 200-plus per cent hike

Most Read