Motorcyclists making their way to 100 Mile House

Motorcyclists are going to be making their way to the South Cariboo for a weekend of riding, rallying and activities.

The North West Coast District of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association will be in 100 Mile House from July 25 to 28.

“Being a smaller town the traffic issues do not come into play as they do in larger cities, said Kevin Bramhoff, the district director for the Gold Wing Road Riders Association’s North West Coast District. “It’s just easier to get around to the events that are planned. As a group – we bring commerce to rally towns with catered events, donations to service clubs and supporting local businesses.”

Registration for the rally will be held on July 25, at the Day’s Inn from 3 to 6 p.m. Bramhoff says the registration will include 50/50 door prize ticket sales for the end-of-weekend draw.

The rally will commence with an opening ceremony on July 26. from 9 to 10 a.m. for rally participants.

“A rally brings like-minded individuals together in a social setting to meet new members as well as reacquaint ourselves with older members,” said Bramhoff. “ It brings members from all over the region and helps create lasting friendships while providing members with a chance to visit new places.”

Guided and unguided rides will be available for motorcyclists until the afternoon. Riders can meet back at Day’s Inn for bike games in the parking lot, followed by a barbecue by the 100 Mile Lion’s Club in Centennial Park. After the barbecue, a motorcycle light parade will ride through town, beginning at 9 p.m. The parade will be starting at Centennial Park and end at Dairy Queen.

On Saturday, there will be a poker run for motorcyclists that is exactly 100 miles long throughout the South Cariboo. The run will go from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. followed by a drill team demonstration inside the Save-On-Foods parking lot. Later in the evening, there will be a banquet dinner and a closing ceremony at the community hall from 6 to 8 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, riders can also participate in a scavenger hunt within the downtown district of 100 Mile House.

“Our team chose 100 Mile House for a few reasons,” said Bramhaoff. “It’s proximity to many of the association’s chapters in British Columbia, Alaska, Alberta and Washington State. The Cariboo has great riding opportunities for participants who are travelling to and from. It’s easier for us to engage with the public in a smaller town, we like to educate and promote motorcycle awareness wherever we go.”

The Gold Wing Road Riders Association is one of the world’s largest single-marque social organization for owners and riders of Honda Gold Wing/Valkyrie motorcycles. The association welcomes all motorcycle types and brands. Motorcyclists who aren’t a member of the association but who might be interested in participating in the rally in 100 Mile House can do so. They can register and sign a waiver to take part in the activities planned as guests.

“So far we have more than 100 riders participating in this year’s really,” said Bramhoff.