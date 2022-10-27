Highway 5 is closed Thursday morning, Oct. 27 due to a motor vehicle incident. (DriveBC map)

Highway 5 is closed Thursday morning, Oct. 27 due to a motor vehicle incident. (DriveBC map)

UPDATE: Highway 5 reopened after transport truck crashes north of Barriere

Thursday morning incident closed highway at 3:36 a.m.

UPDATE:

Highway 5 has been fully cleared of this incident, which involved a single transport truck and trailer. As well as causing the closure of the highway for several hours, the incident knocked out power to the area. Power was restored by 1:30 p.m.

The crash occurred at 3:36 a.m.

Motorists can expect single lane alternating traffic and minor delays as of 8:20 a.m.

Highway 5 just north of Barriere is closed due to a motor vehicle incident Thursday morning, Oct. 27.

DriveBC is reporting that the vehicle incident is between Mitchell Road and Boulder Mountain Road for 7.3 km (12 to 5 km north of Barriere). There is no detour available and the estimated time of opening is not available. The highway has been closed since just before 5 a.m.

More updates to come

Traffic backed up on Highway 5 just north of Barriere on Oct. 27. (submitted photo)

