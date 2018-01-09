Morning Jan. 9: Chance of flurries throughout the day

Roads and weather for the South Cariboo

Highway 24 as seen near Sheridan Lake. Drive BC photo.

There is compact snow with slippery conditions all along Highway 24 as well as limited visibility with blowing snow from the Highway 97 junction to 13 km east of Bridge Lake, according to Drive BC.

There are similar conditions along Highway 97 with compact snow and slippery conditions from Loon Lake Road to Clinton, 100 Mile House, Lac la Hache, Williams Lake and beyond. There’s limited visibility with blowing snow along most of that stretch as well as some fog in the southern portion, according to Drive BC.

There’s a chance of flurries all day today, with temperatures fluctuating between -1 and -7 C, according to Environment Canada. The likelihood of precipitation will increase from low to medium later in the day.

Winds are predicted to be 10 km/h, changing from southwest to west and eventually northwest, putting it at -5 to -12 with the windchill, according to Environment Canada.

Morning Jan. 9: Chance of flurries throughout the day

