Morning Jan. 8: Compact snow and slippery conditions, chance of flurries in afternoon

Roads and weather for the South Cariboo

There is compact snow with slippery sections all along Highway 24 and Highway 97 from Loon Lake Road, to Clinton, 100 Mile House, Lac la Hache and beyond this morning, according to Drive BC.

Temperatures are expected to range from -3 to -1 C throughout the day, with it being mainly cloudy before turning to a chance of flurries in the afternoon and eventually periods of snow late in the evening, according to Environment Canada.

The chance of precipitation is low for most of the day before turning to high overnight.

Winds are expected to be 20 km/h and southeast, putting the temperature with the windchill between -9 and -7 C, according to Environment Canada.

