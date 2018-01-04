Morning Jan. 4: Periods of ice pellets and freezing rain predicted for late tonight

Roads and weather for the South Cariboo area

Fog as seen on Highway 97 near Big Bar on Jan. 4. Drive BC photo.

Compact snow and slippery conditions persist along Highway 24 and the entire South Cariboo portion of Highway 97, according to Drive BC.

There’s limited visibility with fog along highway 97 from 93 Mile to Clinton and the Loon Lake turnoff.

It’s expected to be mostly cloudy today before turning into periods of ice pellets with the rain late in the evening, although the risk of precipitation remains low all day, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures are mild compared to recent weeks, varying from -10 to -6 C with 15 km/h southeastern or eastern winds putting the temperature with the windchill between -17 and -12 C today, according to Environment Canada.

Morning Jan. 4: Periods of ice pellets and freezing rain predicted for late tonight

Roads and weather for the South Cariboo area

