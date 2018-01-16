Morning Jan. 16: Chance of flurries and freezing rain, according to Environment Canada

Roads and weather for the South Cariboo

Highway 24 as seen near Sheridan Lake this morning. Drive BC photo.

There are slippery sections on Highway 24 from the junction with Highway 97 to 13 km east of Bridge Lake, according to Drive BC.

Highway 97 has slippery sections interspersed with sections with compact snow from Loon Lake Road to Clinton, 100 Mile House, Lac la Hache and Williams Lake.

Although the likelihood of precipitation is low there’s a chance of flurries and freezing rain this morning, turning to flurries or rain showers. The afternoon is predicted to be largely partially cloudy with a brief period with a mix of sun and cloud, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures are predicted to range from -1 to 2 C. Winds are predicted to be 30 km/h and southeast, according to Environment Canada.

Kids chained in Calif. house of horrors; parents arrested
Diplomacy on agenda at North Korea summit in Vancouver

