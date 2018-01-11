Morning Jan. 11: The cold weather is back, limited visibility in some spots

Roads and weather for the South Cariboo

Highway 97 as seen near Mt. Begbie Summit this morning. Drive BC photo.

There’s compact snow with slippery conditions all along Highway 24 this morning and on Highway 97 from Loon Lake Road to Clinton, 100 Mile House, Lac la Hache, Williams Lake and beyond, according to Drive BC.

There’s also limited visibility with blowing snow along some sections of Highway 97.

It’s -23 C this morning and will warm up to -20 C before dropping back down to -23 C, according to Environment Canada.

It’s expected to be cloudy or partially cloudy all day with no chance of precipitation. Winds are predicted to be 5 km/h and variable both this morning and tonight but 10 km/h and northwest or west during most of the day putting it at -27 to -30 C with the windchill, according to Environment Canada.

Morning Jan. 11: The cold weather is back, limited visibility in some spots

