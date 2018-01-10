Morning Jan. 10: More snow this morning, flurries in the afternoon but with some breaks

Roads and weather for the South Cariboo

There’s compact snow with slippery conditions all along Highway 24 this morning and on Highway 97 from Loon Lake Road to Clinton, 100 Mile House, Lac la Hache, Williams Lake and beyond, according to Drive BC.

There’s a high probability of snow this morning before turning to overcast for a few hours, according to Environment Canada. In the afternoon, there’s a chance of flurries before turning to mainly cloudy.

It’s expected to be -9 C for most of the day before turning to -10 C late in the evening. Winds are expected to be west and 10 km/h, turning northwest and 15 km/h for a few hours in the evening and finally variable and 5 km/h late in the evening, according to Environment Canada.

With the windchill temperatures are expected to be between -13 and -16 C.

