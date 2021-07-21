More evacuation orders due to Young Lake wildfire

An evacuation order has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre for properties in Electoral Area “E” (Bonaparte Plateau) due to the Young Lake wildfire, which is estimated to be over 2,500 hectares in size. The notice was posted on the TNRD website at 6:15 p.m, Wednesday, July 21.

The order is in effect for 103 properties in the vicinity of Young Lake from 8852-8920 Cleveland Road, 8928-9252 Eagan Crescent, 6385-9550 Eagan Lake Rd, 1885-5760 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake Forest Service Road, 7181-7480 North Bonaparte Rd, 2996-3185 Reed Rd, 8233 Sharpe Lake Access No 1 Rd, 1780-2265 Sharpe Lake Rd and from 1820-1885 Taylor Rd. Other properties part of the order can be viewed here.

The TNRD is asking those in the described areas to leave the properties immediately.

There is a critical shortage of commercial lodging available in Kamloops and throughout the region and evacuees are asked to make arrangements to stay with friends or family. Emergency Support Services will be given only to those whose primary residence is under the evacuation order. If ESS is required, evacuees are to report to the McArthur Island Sports Centre located at 1655 Island Parkway in Kamloops between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

If you choose, you can self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance Tool or by calling the Emergency Support Services info line at 1-800-585-9559.



newsroom@clearwatertimes.com

