More calls for speedbumps in 100 Mile House

A $20,000 grant from Vision Zero is having a positive impact on 100 Mile’s streets

The District of 100 Mile House is getting more requests for speedbumps in residential neighbourhoods to get people to slow down.

Joanne Doddridge, the District’s Director of Economic Development and Planning, said more calls are coming in from other neighbourhoods seeking speedbumps and signs, following the installation of several new speedbumps on North Birch Avenue and Evergreen Crescent.

“Funding for infrastructure projects that result in pedestrian and neighbourhood safety are always impactful,” she said.

Several speedbumps were installed earlier this year thanks to a $20,000 grant from Vision Zero in Road Safety Grant Program. Vision Zero works to help local governments and organizations to improve the overall safety of communities.

The District of 100 Mile House’s project, called the Residential Road Safety Project, was designed to help prevent vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists, from being seriously injured or killed.

Mayor Maureen Pinkney said the speedbumps have created calmer and safer residential streets, especially around the 100 Mile House Soccer Fields.

“It was the perfect opportunity to act on neighbourhood concerns about speeding traffic and pedestrian safety,” Pinkney said.

Pinkney praised District staff for securing the grant. She said they would not have nearly as many projects underway in 100 Mile House without the help of grants.

“We know that it is not the glamorous part of maintaining and development of a community, but a lot of dollars go in and under the streets and sidewalks.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House