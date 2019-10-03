A logging truck makes its way through Vancouver’s downtown as part of a convoy from Interior B.C. on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Katya Slepian, Black Press Media photo. A logging truck makes its way through Vancouver’s downtown as part of a convoy from Interior B.C. on Wednesday, Sept. 25. File photo.

MLA reports on UBCM, logging truck rally, and Rural Dividend Program

“It was interesting to see how much people appreciate the forest industry…”

MLA Donna Barnett attended the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) this September in Vancouver and had the chance to discuss a variety of issues affecting South Cariboo residents.

“As always, it was very busy meeting with different municipal governments,” said Barnett. She attended meetings alongside the city of Williams Lake and had a chance to converse with local governments from around the province.

Barnett and the mayor of Williams Lake, Walt Cobb and the chief of the Williams Lake Indian Band, Willie Sellars met the convoy of loggers who travelled down to Vancouver on Wednesday, Sept. 25 as part of the Rally to Vancouver protest and jumped in to drive around the block inside one of the logging trucks themselves.

“We were on a corner waiting for them and talking to people from the Lower Mainland,” said Barnett.

Some individuals from the Lower Mainland asked her what was going on and Barnett found herself explaining the context behind the arrival of approximately 200 logging trucks in Vancouver’s busy downtown core.

“We told them and talked about the forest industry. It was interesting to see how much people appreciate the forest industry and recognize the issues and things that are going on. Some people we talked to didn’t understand it and after we talked to them they understood it better and totally felt that the forest industry is more important to British Columbia than they ever realized.”

Having the logging trucks visually enter the city in such a way created a major response, said Barnett.

“It made a huge, huge impact. There were so many people out there thanking them and recognizing them. It was quite an exercise. To me, it was well worthwhile. Those logging truck drivers came on their own, paid their own fuel, and there were lots of families with them in their pick-up trucks. I just sincerely hope that the government wakes up and realizes the need for this industry in British Columbia because what amazes me is that Alberta is working, the other provinces are working.”

Barnett explained that she has talked to many young forestry workers who are travelling to camps in Alberta to find jobs.

“Here in British Columbia we don’t [have that],” she said. “It’s very scary and what’s also very annoying is the fact that they’re taking funds from the Rural Dividend which we put there when I was minister to help these communities in 2016 start to be ready for when the annual allowable cut came down. Now they’ve taken that away, they say they’ll put it back next year, well next year is too late.”

Barnett described the cancellation of the Rural Dividend program as a loss of economics for rural communities.

“What have they done with all the money?” she asked. “We left 2.7 billion dollars on the table two years ago when we left, as surplus, and now they haven’t got any money for rural British Columbia when they need it?”

An emergency resolution was put on the floor and passed unanimously on the subject during UBCM this year, seeking to have the Rural Dividend reinstated.

For herself, Barnett wants to see the Rural Dividend fund put back where it belongs so that applications can get moving.

Mental health and drug addiction was another focus of the annual conference for Barnett and she noted that MLA Todd Stone has called upon the government to do something about vaping, too.

“Before people get sick in British Columbia, we’ve got to stop this,” she said, adding that there need to be better programs in place in the province for those struggling with mental illness and/or addiction.

raven.nyman@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three teens plead guilty in Toronto Catholic school sex assault scandal

Just Posted

MLA reports on UBCM, logging truck rally, and Rural Dividend Program

“It was interesting to see how much people appreciate the forest industry…”

NDP candidate committed to making life better for the middle and lower class in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo’s newest NDP candidate is ready to roll up her sleeves for… Continue reading

100 Mile House Wranglers head coach asks better of goaltenders

Wranglers concede 12 goals in two games

Youngest Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding candidate seeking animal protection and social justice

“I am young and I have so much conviction to fight for everyone’s future”

Suspicious death on Stokes Road being investigated by 100 Mile House RCMP

A deceased male was found outside a residence

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

Building up joint electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old B.C. mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

VIDEO: Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed in online scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Most Read