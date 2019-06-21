100 Mile are asking the public’s assistance in locating Teresa Marie Sideen, 45, last seen on Wednesday, June 19 in Deka Lake. RCMP file image

Missing woman last seen in Deka Lake east of 100 Mile House

RCMP, South Cariboo Search and Rescue are asking the public’s assistance locating Teresa Marie Sideen

RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Teresa Sideen, 45, last seen in Deka Lake, east of 100 Mile House.

Sideen was last seen on Cariboo Chalet Rd in Deka Lake in her 2010 black Lincoln MDX SUV June 19 at approximately 6 p.m.

“Theresa is known to park out of the way or on seasonal properties in the Deka Lake area in her vehicle,” the RCMP noted in a press release. “She may also be headed to the Lower Mainland where she has a residence as well.”

Sideen is described as approximately five feet and two inches tall with an athletic build.

At this time South Cariboo Search and Rescue and Citizens on Patrol are assisting RCMP in searching the

Deka Lake area.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue will be entering properties as they conduct the search given

her reported actions.

“Please don’t be alarmed if you observe vehicle or ATV tracks on your property or see

people or vehicles in yards,” said the RCMP. “South Cariboo Search and Rescue will be identifiable in their uniforms.”

If anyone has seen or heard from Sideen or know of her whereabouts please contact 100 Mile House

RCMP at 250-395-2456 or encourage her to call police herself.

Meanwhile, a 23 year old reported missing Thursday from the Williams Lake area was located safe and sound RCMP confirmed Friday.

Read more: Missing Williams Lake man found


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘When thunder roars, go indoors’: How to keep safe before lightning strikes
Next story
Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets

Just Posted

Missing woman last seen in Deka Lake east of 100 Mile House

RCMP, South Cariboo Search and Rescue are asking the public’s assistance locating Teresa Marie Sideen

A day of firsts at Fish and Wildlife Association’s Family Fun Day

‘Hopefully education takes away some of the fear’

Inter-school track and field meet attracts parents and families

100 Mile House won the overall award for a large school

Guide your way through 100 Mile House with art

The Art Crawl begins on June 21

Local rancher brings sustainable practices home to the Cariboo

“Growing food and being around the livestock; it’s the way of life that feels right to us”

VIDEO: After 73 years, siblings separated by adoption reunite in B.C

Donna Smith of Abbotsford and Clayton Myers of Williams Lake are glad they met each other

Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets

Nelson’s Katherine van der Veen gave birth to Ainsley, Olivia and Abigail last month

Woman sues Kelowna RCMP officer over ‘abhorrent’ interrogation in sex assault case

The woman involved in the 2012 interrogation is suing the officer and B.C.’s Minister of Justice

VIDEO: Footage of rare white orca captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Teens have privacy rights, doctor tells inquest into B.C. boy’s opioid death

Elliot Eurchuk died of a drug overdose. He was found unresponsive in his bedroom in April 2018

B.C.-born Carey Price brings young fan to tears at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Licence issue delays boozing while cruising on BC Ferries

Planned June launch for alcohol sales delayed

B.C. school mourns after 13-year-old killed by fallen tree on field trip

Teenager died after being struck and pinned by tree while on a field trip near Sooke

Most Read