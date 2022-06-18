(File photo)

(File photo)

Missing person in Okanagan Lake

The specific location in Okanagan Lake is unknown

A person is missing in Okanagan Lake as of June 18.

At 3:35 p.m., a call came in for a marine rescue. At 3:53 p.m., a call was made for a missing person.

The specific location in the lake is unknown at this time.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) is on scene and collecting information, according to COSAR Search Manager Duane Tresnich.

At the same time, they are continuing their search for 31-year old Chelsea Cardno, who has been missing since Tuesday, June 14.

Kelowna Capital News will stay up to date on this ongoing situation.

READ MORE: Kelowna re-routing water to Mission Creek to minimize flood impacts

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP search for sexual assault suspect

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC LakesBreaking NewsKelownamissing personOkanagan

Previous story
Senior housing plan taking shape in 100 Mile

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP Const. Nick Brown of the Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit takes students through a marching drill. (Photo submitted)
RCMP mini youth academy hosted at Esk’etemc

Senior housing plan taking shape in 100 Mile

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
Reflecting on spring in the Legislature

Dairy Queen managers Varinder Singh left, and his wife Shannon Aietan said it’s more difficult to find workers since the pandemic started. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Local businesses struggle to find workers