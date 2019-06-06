Mile 108 Elementary skips its way to success

Mile 108 Elementary students Mackenzie Shepherd, Skylinn Larsen, Nadia Kulyk, Gabby Machete, Ethan Piccolo, and Louisa Imolele pose together for a group photo while enjoying the activities outdoors on Friday, May 31. Raven Nyman photo.

The Mile 108 Elementary School skipped its way to success on Friday, May 31, when students participated in a day of activity to celebrate the funds raised through Jump Rope for Heart. In total, the students raised $6,491 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada this year.

Students collect donations from family, friends, and community members all in an effort to raise funds for the foundation.

Rebecca Eilers is a teacher at Mile 108 Elementary School and says that her students far exceeded their fundraising goals this year: “They’ve raised $6,491 in total.”

Eilers explained that the online portion of the program helped to bring in roughly half the donations received by the school in 2019. Students from Kindergarten to Grade Seven participated in the fundraiser and Eilers said that students raised anywhere from $10 to $1,000 each. One Grade Three student successfully fundraised $1,000.

Jump Rope for Heart is a program coordinated through the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada that seeks to support childrens’ health through encouraging activity that raises funds for heart and stroke research.

