Melissa Smalley joins 100 Mile Free Press staff

The 100 Mile Free Press’ newest reporter is a familiar face around town.

Melissa Smalley, who joined the newsroom this week, has been involved in the community since moving to 108 Mile Ranch with her family in 2016. Over the past five years, she has been co-director of the Eclectica Community Choir, on the board of the 100 Mile District Arts Council and has participated in myriad events with the 100 Mile Performing Arts Society.

“It’s cool that I’m not brand new to the community. I already have roots here so it will be nice to be out telling people’s stories,” Smalley said.

Smalley, who graduated from Langara College’s journalism program, previously worked as a reporter for the Peace Arch News in White Rock, covering City Hall. Married with two young children, her family enjoys the outdoors, camping, hiking and bike riding in the summer and Nordic skiing in the winter. They also have their own “miniature zoo” with chickens, cats, budgies and a hamster.

Smalley said she can’t wait to jump back into reporting in the South Cariboo. “I’m excited,” she said. “I love this town.”

