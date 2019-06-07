McKenna considering Senate changes to environmental-assessment bill

Senators made more than 180 changes to the government bill

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says she is carefully considering the amendments the Senate has made to the Liberal government’s environmental-assessment bill.

McKenna says she is pleased Bill C-69 made it through the Senate Thursday night despite attempts by the Conservatives to delay or weaken the bill.

READ MORE: Canada hires firm to ship back garbage, will be done before end of June

Senators made more than 180 changes to the government bill, which creates a new agency and process for assessing the environmental, health, social and economic impacts of major resource and transportation projects, including mines and interprovincial pipelines and highways.

The changes take away some of the powers McKenna would have, as the environment minister, to intervene in the process and they shorten the timeline for getting a project from proposal to approval.

The House of Commons passed the legislation a year ago and will now have to consider whether it will approve the changes proposed by the Senate.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he would support the bill if the government agrees to all the proposed changes but has previously said the version of the bill the government put forth was a dagger to the energy industry and an affront to national unity.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C. chief says
Next story
Alberta Emergency Response Team has ties to 100 Mile House

Just Posted

Hess family combines history and harmony in classic country show

‘That’s what tonight is about: songs and how wonderful they can be’

Alberta Emergency Response Team has ties to 100 Mile House

“We are in deep trouble out here. These fires are big and we need all the support we can get”

Lack of housing for at-risk and homeless in 100 Mile House

Canadian Mental Health Association seeking tents and sleeping bags

Gina Myhill-Jones ready to roll up her sleeves for locals

‘Even as a very young person, I became interested in activism and advocacy’

Sabiston Creek Wildfire grows to 200 hectares in size

Ground crews will conduct a controlled burn today

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

Update: Wildfire near Savona grows to 100 hectares

The Sabiston Creek Wildfire is suspected to be human caused

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Cutting edge treatment in U.S. last hope for Barry Marchi; June 21 fundraiser to help cover costs

Coast Tsimshian release demands and shared solutions on land dispute with Nisga’a

Nine Tribes say they are prepared to share the benefits of an LNG project with the Nisga’a Nation

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

B.C. mom upset by dress code’s disproportionate targeting of girls

Mother of Grade 10 student also not happy about northwestern school district’s lack of consultation

Costco searching man’s backpack, not purses isn’t discrimination: Human Rights Tribunal

Customer claims he was discriminated against on the basis of his sex after store checked his backpack twice

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C. chief says

Project Reconciliation is asking for support from Indigenous communities through B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan

Most Read