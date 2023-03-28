Market time fast approaching across the South Cariboo

With the approach of spring, farmers’ markets across South Cariboo are getting ready for opening day

Sandra Beveridge etches a design into a cutting board while her daughter Jennifer knits at the Forest Grove Farmers Market last year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)

With the approach of spring, farmers’ markets across the South Cariboo are getting ready for opening day.

In 100 Mile House, the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market will return to Birch Avenue on May 12. Vendors will be offering a mix of homegrown, homemade and handcrafted items. The market expects to be working with the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre again as part of its nutrition coupon program.

Market hours will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday. Vendors can email info@southcariboofarmersmarket.org for more information and to sign up.

The Loon Bay Craft Market is looking forward to another good year. Opening day will be May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the market will be held each Saturday through Sept. 2.

Organizer Joan Rezansoff said they are expecting a variety of wares including clothing, baking, knitting and 3-D imaging. On the first Saturday of the season only, the proceeds from hot dog sales will go to breast cancer research.

Contact Joan at 250-593-2353 to learn more.

The Forest Grove Market is coming back. Organizer Rebecca Robertson said they are starting up May 6 at the Forest Grove Legion parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last market of the year will be Sept. 2. The market will be held every Saturday if they get enough vendors, otherwise it will be every second Saturday.

“But the interest seems to be there so it does look like every Saturday,” she said.

For more information or to reserve a table call Robertson at 250-706-3701.

Also starting up on May 20 is the 108 Heritage Site Market. It will run until Sept. 30. The weekly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday.

New vendors are welcome. For more information call Marianne at 250-845-8017, Ulli at 250-398-0841 or call 250-791-5288 and leave a message.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House