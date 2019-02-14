Maple Ridge mom calls for mandatory measles shots

Petition asks premier to make vaccines a requirement

Second case of measles found in Metro Vancouver this month. (Contributed)

A Maple Ridge mother has collected more than 1,200 names for a petition urging B.C. Premier John Horgan to make kids’ vaccinations a condition of school enrolment.

Katie Clunn administers a Facebook group Pro Vaccines in B.C., and started the change.org petition, titled Mandatory Vaccines in B.C., that is being organized under the name Katie Mary.

She said on the petition that vaccine records are currently not needed for parents to enrol their kids in school and that fewer than 25 per cent of Metro Vancouver schools have vaccination rates of more than 90 per cent.

Clunn tried to get the provincial government to make vaccinations compulsory with a petition in 2015, but nothing came of it.

“It’s time to get back to eradicating these preventable diseases and protecting our province,” she said.

She’s asking the premier to require vaccinations as a requirement of enrolment, with the exception of medical reasons.

A second case of measles has been found in Vancouver in February, with the second case acquired locally and the first case acquired abroad.

A measles outbreak in Washington State and Oregon this winter has sickened 56 people so far.

Fraser Health held a free immunization clinic in September at Maple Ridge secondary after a student showed up with measles on the first day of school.

During that incident, students had to get immunized or they weren’t allowed back at the school until after a period of time had elapsed.

The Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows School District has confirmed that vaccines are not mandatory in order to enrol in school.

Previous story
Year after Parkland school shooting massacre, 17 victims remembered
Next story
BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Just Posted

Suspicious incident turned out to be a dud

Police appreciate quick actions of homeowner

District of 100 Mile House rezones Country Residential Zone area to Residential Medium Density Zone

One hanger owner concerned there will be noise complaints

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA disappointed by NDP throne speech

‘The throne speech had nothing in it for rural British Columbia, absolutely nothing.’

100 Mile House Wranglers score big with Cyclone Taylor Cup hosting bid

The Wranglers will be hosting British Columbia’s biggest Junior B prize in 2020

Coroner’s Service, RCMP investigating death at Cariboo work site

The incident occurred yesterday near 83 Mile

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Maple Ridge mom calls for mandatory measles shots

Petition asks premier to make vaccines a requirement

Search crews warn snowmobilers not to do ‘something stupid’ Family Day weekend

Lack of preparation and ‘poor-decision making’ contribute to the high number of rescue calls

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

B.C. looks to create witness security program

Minister Mike Farnworth said program would be another step in curbing gang and gun violence

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

A boy and a girl, are accused of conspiring to attack administrators, teachers and students at the school

Avalanche victim identified as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters in B.C.

The silent threat that is killing firefighters and how the profession is fighting back

Most Read