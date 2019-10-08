Man was agitated in hospital ER two days before B.C. student fatally stabbed, court hears

The trial of Gabriel Klein enters its second day at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

An artist’s sketch depicts Gabriel Klein in court during his fitness hearing last April at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Sketch by Sheila Allan)

A member of an emergency-room security team told a B.C. Supreme Court trial that the man accused of murdering a high school student showed up at the Abbotsford hospital asking for help.

Kylee Evanuk says she encountered an agitated young man named Gabriel in the ER waiting room on Oct. 30, 2016 who said he needed to call his mother. But Evanuk couldn’t reach the woman.

Two days later, Evanuk says the same man was brought into the ER in restraints surrounded by police after the hospital was notified patients would be arriving in serious condition, perhaps suffering from gunshot or stab wounds.

Gabriel Klein has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Letisha Reimer and aggravated assault in the wounding of another student whose name is protected by a publication ban.

The court has heard Klein was taken to hospital after a man walked into a high school and stabbed a 13-year-old girl to death and wounded another.

READ MORE: Man charged in fatal Abbotsford school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence, trial hears

The Crown attorney said in his opening statement that Klein’s defence will be that he is not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter