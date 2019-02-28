Man wanted on nine warrants in north B.C.

Jamie Richard Hilbach is wanted on nine outstanding warrants including one for escaping lawful custody. (RCMP contributed photo)

Jamie Hilbach, 47, of Hazelton is wanted for escaping lawful custody, among other things.

A Hazelton man with a lengthy record dating back to 2002 is wanted by the RCMP on nine warrants, including one for escaping lawful custody.

The New Hazelton RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Jamie Richard Hilbach.

Hilbach is wanted for

• Escape lawful custody

• Fail to comply with probation x 2

• Breach undertaking

• Theft x 3

• Drive while prohibited x 2

He is described as

• Indigenous male

• 47 years of age

• 180 cm (5’11”)

• 90 kg (198 lbs)

• Black hair that may have been dyed blonde

• Brown eyes

It is believed that he may be in the Prince George area. If located, RCMP ask you contact them or the police of jurisdiction in your area, and that you do not confront Hilbach.

If you have any information about Hilbach, or where he might be, you can contact the New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.