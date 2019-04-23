Case of man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting adjourned until May

Matrix Savage Gathergood charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault

Matrix Savage Gathergood appeared by video in a Salmon Arm courtroom on Tuesday.

Gathergood’s lawyer Johnathan Avis requested a two-week adjournment of the matter until May 7, which Crown counsel andthe judge agreed to.

Gathergood sat with his hands folded in his lap. He was dressed in orange prison attire with shoulder-length blonde hair anda beard.

Original Story:

The man charged in the Salmon Arm Church of Christ shooting that left one person dead and another injured is to appear incourt Tuesday morning.

Matrix Savage Gathergood was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and disguising himself with intent tocommit an offence.

Gordon Parmenter, 78, was killed in the April 14 shooting. Paul Derkach was shot in the leg while trying to care for Parmenterand is facing lengthy recovery.

An online fundraiser has been set up for Derkach. A separate one set up before the shooting for Gordon and wife PeggyParmenter, whose trailer was destroyed in a fire deemed suspicious by police, continues to raise funds to support Peggy.

Read more: Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Read more: UPDATE: Salmon Arm dad killed, man in custody after church shooting

Read more: ‘Terrible, terrible thing’: Former coaches of accused Salmon Arm shooter shocked

Read more: Funds being raised for victims of Salmon Arm church shooting

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Summer Festival looking for volunteers and vendors
Next story
Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister

Just Posted

South Cariboo looking for athletes for 55+ BC Games

The 2019 Games will be held in Kelowna in September

Peter Skene Ogden students organize community-wide clean up

Environmental Club will also hand out seed bombs on April 23

Province announces $935,925 in funding for Cariboo region projects

The BC Rural Dividend Program grants will go to 11 projects in the Cariboo region

Did you know it was Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday on Easter Sunday?

Did you know it was Queen Elizabeth II's birthday on Easter Sunday?… Continue reading

Yoga studio raises $2,500 for woman leaving abusive relationship

The studio held a fundraiser yoga class and accepted donations from members to help the woman

What’s age got to do with it? B.C. couple with 45-year gap talks happy marriage

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

Vintage bottles, magic cards, a 1969 Playboy: Quirky items found in historic B.C. buildings

Crews set aside some of the funkier pieces emerging from the construction rubble

PHOTOS: Inside the ‘shoe house’ in Northern B.C.

A rare look inside the famous Kitseguecla Lake Road shoe house, with a tour led by owner Toby Walsh

Thieves steal five of Seven Dwarves ornaments honouring B.C. couple’s late son

For the second time in a year, several garden ornaments stolen from Cloverdale family’s front garden

Child, 11, accidentally shot in the chest at Alberta religious colony

Child taken from Hutterite colony to nearby hospital

Ceremonies, vigils planned in Toronto to honour victims of deadly van attack

Many of those who helped that day — first responders and Good Samaritans alike — still affected

Case of man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting adjourned until May

Matrix Savage Gathergood charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault

RCMP looking to retrace steps of woman found dead on Kelowna beach

Caitlin Midori Bradley, a 29-year-old dancer at a Kelowna bar, was originally from Surrey

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

Most Read