Man breached “no go to 100 Mile” conditions

From Oct. 16 to 22, 100 Mile House RCMP attended to 72 calls for service. Some highlights are below:

Truck stolen

On Oct. 19 at 8:30 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from an address on Industrial Road in 100 Mile House. The vehicle, a blue 2008 Ford F350 Crew Cab with BC licence plate of NB5390, had been left in a work yard over the weekend. Security video showed the vehicle leaving the yard at approximately 6:38 a.m. There is a sticker on the rear window from the business, “QIC Builders”. This vehicle was later spotted in the Logan Lake area along the highway, but fled after brief contact with police. The truck has not yet been located. The investigation is ongoing. File 2019-3901 refers.

Assault with a weapon

On Oct. 19, 100 Mile House RCMP started to investigate a reported assault with a weapon that occurred on Oct. 16 between 2 to 3 p.m. near First Street and Highway 97 in 100 Mile House. It was reported that one male had been bear sprayed by another male at that location. The suspect male fled the area. The investigation is ongoing. File 2019-3904 refers.

Breaching conditions

On Oct. 19, 100 Mile House RCMP attended the 200 block of Cedar Avenue in 100 Mile House BC for a reported domestic in progress. Upon arrival, Police located an 18-year-old female who stated no one else was in the residence. As RCMP continued to check the apartment for other parties or possibly injured persons, police located a 21-year-old male who was breaching conditions of no contact with the female and a no go to 100 Mile House. RCMP also located a loaded firearm, later determined to be stolen out of Alberta, in close proximity to the male. Both parties were arrested and held for court. Several charges were laid against both individuals. The female was released from court by way of a Recognizance and the male continues to be held in custody. This investigation is ongoing. RCMP believe there is currently no further public safety risk involving these two individuals. File 2019-3905 refers.

Fraud

There continue to be several phone calls this week from concerned citizens involving the furnace fraud occurring in our and other areas. Please refer to the previous release for further information or action to be taken if you have been affected.

Anyone with information on these or any other files in the 100 Mile House RCMP area are encouraged to call the 100 Mile House RCMP or Crime Stoppers. Please refer to the file number provided if able too.