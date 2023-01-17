An ambulance was stolen from Penticton hospital and a man later arrested on Jan. 17. (File photo)

Man arrested after stealing ambulance from Okanagan hospital

The man was found hiding in some bushes after abandoning the vehicle

A man has been arrested and charged after taking a joyride in an ambulance stolen from the Penticton Regional Hospital.

On Jan. 17, RCMP responded to reports that a man had gained entry into an ambulance parked at the hospital and drove it away.

Police found the ambulance abandoned a few blocks away.

“Multiple officers quickly responded to the area,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP media relations officer. “Police Dog Services, Forensic Identification Services, Indigenous Policing Services, and patrol officers all hit the road to conduct patrols, conduct a dog track, lock down a scene and a perimeter, and analyze the recovered ambulance.”

READ ALSO: Vehicle seized after attempting to run someone over and colliding into Penticton motel

About 45 minutes later, RCMP received another call from a resident near the scene about a suspicious man hiding in the bushes near their house.

The suspect was found at the scene by officers.

“Our officers worked extremely quickly to track down the ambulance and the suspect,” said Lyons. “We are also very appreciative of the community member noticing a person they found suspicious and calling police to report it. We are proud to work with the community to keep our city safe.”

The man was arrested, held in custody, and charges of theft of a motor vehicle are being forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsPenticton

Previous story
UBC to review hiring process of Indigenous scholars amid missteps on Turpel-Lafond
Next story
Under $80 difference between rent, mortgage prices in Kelowna the smallest in Canadian major cities

Just Posted

The region has been experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures in recent weeks. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
UPDATE: Ministry gives advanced public notice on upcoming load restrictions

The Osprey Ranch sign, which was swept away by flooding near Spences Bridge in November 2021, takes a well-deserved rest after being found near Gibsons on the Sunhine Coast in January 2023, only a little the worse for wear after its long journey. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Ranch sign swept away near Spences Bridge in 2021 floods found after 350 km journey

RCMP released an image of person suspected of robbing a woman at a Quesnel ATM Jan. 13. (RCMP handout)
Masked robber holds up ATM user in downtown Quesnel

100 Mile Fire Rescue chief Roger Hollander reviews the call stats for 2022. Hollander said he anticipates even more calls for service in 2023. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Call list increasing for fire department