Lone Butte residents told to prepare for evacuation after lightning fire

Police went door-to-door in Lone Butte Wednesday telling residents to be prepared to evacuate following a lightning-strike blaze southeast of the iconic Butte.

100 Mile RCMP Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle said although residents weren’t required to leave at this time, some chose to go, resulting in the opening of an emergency support services centre at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. The Cariboo Regional District has also activated its Emergency Operations Centre in conjunction with police, fire and the BC Wildfire Service.

“We’re not evacuating anyone at this time but we want people to be prepared so we don’t have a situation like in 2017 when we went door-to-door, telling them to leave with nothing,” Birtwistle said, adding the fire appeared to be heading in the direction of McMillan Road and Horse Lake.

Resident Lisa Banner, who lives at 6071 Highway 24 behind the Butte, said she hadn’t noticed the fire – due to all the smoke – until two firetrucks rolled up her driveway. After an assessment, they left to deal with another fire but advised her to be ready to evacuate.

Wasting no time Banner called her husband home and they began packing their essentials. Around 5:30 p.m. they checked on the fire and saw flames coming towards them so they fled to the Lone Butte rest stop. From there they sat back and watched the planes fight the blaze, which was practically in her backyard.

“I’m super impressed, they saved our house, 100 per cent,” Banner said. “We’re still super thankful, even if it doesn’t work out in our favour.”

Birtwistle said the BC Wildfire Service and Lone Butte Fire Department, who worked together battling the blaze were “hitting it hard” with two tankers, two helicopters and two smaller bombers to douse the flames.

Lone Butte Fire Chief John Grieve said he was planning to visit the scene later Wednesday but “from what I understand is they had some good progress on it right away.

“At one point it was further in the bush where we couldn’t reach it. It would start candling and go out and start candling again. The feeling right now is pretty good.”

READ MORE: ‘Extremely extreme:’ High temps push western wildfire risk into uncharted territory

Birtwistle asked people to keep the road open to local traffic only, noting there were cars blocking the road in and out of the fire scene. “It’s getting lots of attention,” he said.

100 Mile District Mayor Mitch Campsall said Horse Lake Road was closed to local traffic only.

The fire was one of a “number of incidents” the BC Wildfire Service was assessing in the South Cariboo Wednesday afternoon, including a wildland fire on Watch Lake Road and reports of fires on Horse Lake Road, Lac La Hache and Deka Lake. Thick plumes of smoke were visible across the region.

Earlier in the evening, BC Wildfire Service crews in a helicopter were dropping water over a fire on Watch Lake Road. That fire had initially been fought by the Watch Lake-North Green Lake Fire Department, which described it as a “runaway type five fire.”

BCWS fire information officer Jessica Mack said fire crews were assessing fires in the area but she had no further information.

The fires were reported as thunder rolled through the region. Early Wednesday morning, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm is on the radar for 100 Mile House as a “dangerous” heat wave continues in the area.

The thunderstorm is predicted as the historic ridge of high pressure, which has caused record-breaking temperatures across the province, shifts to the east. “The main threats will be very strong wind gusts and intense lightning, with some areas seeing bursts of heavy rain,” the statement reads.

More to come.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

