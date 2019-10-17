Lockdown drill conducted at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School

100 Mile House RCMP and Cariboo Central Traffic Services participated in a lockdown drill at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO) at 10 a.m. in 100 Mile House B.C. on Oct. 17.

“As with a similar drill last year, Members practised Immediate Action Response Deployment (IARD) techniques during the lockdown. There were no weapons used or on display during the practice. The drill took approximately 25 minutes,” according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen.

100 Mile House RCMP are continuing to engage with Principal Geoff Butcher regarding plans for future practices, which may include adding an element of noise (an air horn, for example) in order to improve the training aspect for the RCMP during the drill. Parents will receive notification from the school when these events are planned.

100 Mile House RCMP say they appreciate the cooperation of the administration, staff and students of PSO during the drill. If you have any questions regarding the drill, please contact the undersigned at 250-395-2456 or attend to the 100 Mile Detachment for more information.

