Location for second proposed cannabis store also on Birch Avenue

The District of 100 Mile House council approved two cannabis retail store applications for consideration. A public hearing will be held on Dec. 4., at 6 p.m. to help determine whether the proposed locations will move forward with the licensing.

The second location for a potential retail cannabis store in 100 Mile House has been made public.

The other proposed location for a retail cannabis storefront is at 245 Birch Ave, in between Centennial Law and Cariboo Radio. The applicant is calling it Cariboo Buds Cannabis.

The district will be hosting a public hearing on Dec. 4., at 6 p.m. to collect the views and interests of residents. The public hearing is to determine whether the proposed locations will move forward with the licensing.

Janet and Garth Lilly, who own Our Kitchen Corner and made the other of the two applications to the District of 100 Mile House have decided to venture into the retail cannabis market.

“This is an up and coming industry and it could be good for 100 Mile House,” said Janet Lilly.

If successful, the kitchen store will not be closing, but instead, renovated into two commercial storefronts – creating two separate entrances that face Birch Avenue.

“It will be a nice store catered to both medical and recreational use,” said Lilly. “People seem to be positive with respect to the idea.”

The business will be called Central Cariboo Cannabis Supply.

“The design of the new store is expected to be clean, modern and minimalist,” said Lilly. “The store will include the sale of cannabis products, supplies and accessories.”

Lilly said if the district decides to move forward with the licensing, residents could expect the store to be up and running come the new year.

