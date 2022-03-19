Local businesses cautious as province unmasks

Diane Timmins, owner of JD’s Styling Salon, is happy the mask mandate has been dropped. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Some businesses in 100 Mile House are relieved while others are taking a cautious approach, following the lifting last week of B.C.’s COVID-19 mask mandates.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that masks would no longer be mandatory in public indoor spaces as of Friday, March 11, although they will still be required in some health care settings and doctors’ offices.

This move was welcomed by Diane Timmins, owner of JD’s Styling Salon.

“It’s wonderful. We’ve had a long haul (wearing masks) and my heart goes out to nurses and doctors who have to wear them all the time,” Timmins said. “I tell ya, I work a four-day workweek and by the end of my four days, I’m done.”

Timmins said her business was not negatively impacted by the mask mandate, and she is grateful to have seen a dramatic increase in clients during the pandemic.

Her approach is that any client is welcome to continue wearing a mask and can ask her to do the same, noting it’s all about personal comfort.

Across the street at BJ’s Donuts & Eatery, owner Pat Riley said she and her employees will still wear their masks and ask customers to do the same. Since the mask mandate was dropped, Riley said only about half their customer base has come in without a mask.

“The last time (Dr. Henry) took them off we just kept wearing ours and pretty soon the mandate was back on again,” Riley said.

Henry acknowledged in a press conference last week that the province will continue to monitor levels of COVID-19 in the community through facility-based monitoring, wastewater sampling, targeted serological surveillance and lab-based genetic testing. She added it is also looking toward the fall respiratory season as a time when infections could rise again.

However, Christina Johnson, owner of the Crafters Market, said she is relieved that the mandate is no longer in effect at the moment. Johnson said she’s enjoyed seeing people’s smiles as they have come in to browse.

“We’ve already noticed people who haven’t been in for quite a while are coming back through the doors,” she said. “It makes me feel good that they do want to come in and support local businesses.”

Although COVID-19 is still circulating in the community, she encouraged individuals who are feeling sick to be responsible and stay home.

As of March 9, 405 people were hospitalized in B.C. with COVID-19, 58 of whom are in ICU. The province reported 274 new cases and 14 new deaths.

Henry also recommended people self-monitor for symptoms, stay home if they’re sick, wash their hands and get vaccinated to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, she did not outline specific measures to protect from airborne transmission of COVID-19, which is the predominant mode of infection.

Meanwhile, the B.C. Vaccine Card program is expected to come to an end for most people on April 8.

With a file from Black Press Media



