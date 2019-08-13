Richard Irvine James Duncan, Jr., also known as ‘Savage’ to friends and families, was the victim of a shooting in Williams Lake Aug. 6. (Photo submitted)

Links probable between homicide, missing persons investigation in Williams Lake

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide

One man is dead, another is missing and a third is in custody charged with two counts of attempted murder following a series of violent events that occurred in and around Williams Lake last week.

With preliminary factors suggesting the crimes are connected, Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said Tuesday there are “a lot of moving parts to these investigations.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 6 at about 12:45 a.m. RCMP responded to a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of Mackenzie Avenue North. Upon arrival they discovered 43-year-old man suffering from gun shot wounds who later died in hospital from his injuries.

A funeral service for Richard Irvine James Duncan Jr., known by many as ‘Savage,’ is being held this Saturday at the Ulkatcho Church. Richard was from the communities of Ulkatcho and Canoe Creek. His family who is grieving his loss said they knew him as a kind person who had a travelling spirit.

No one has been charged in connection with his death.

Read More: RCMP investigating early morning homicide in Williams Lake

Three days later on Friday, Aug. 9 police received a complaint of an incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge, said Pelley.

The bridge remained closed for several hours while police could be seen searching on the bridge and above the bridge on top of the river embankments as motorists were being turned around with little information. Central Cariboo Search and Rescue arrived at about 4 p.m. to assist.

As officers were on scene at the Rudy Johnson Bridge, Pelley said a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the homicide from Aug. 6 was observed on Highway 97.

Following a brief police chase the vehicle was prevented from leaving near Airport Road.

Three people were taken into custody.

Jayson Gilbert, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge, Pelley said. The other two people in the vehicle were released pending further investigation.

On Saturday, when police announced the attempted murder charges, they also said the investigation includes a missing persons aspect.

Branton Regner has not been seen since August 9, 2019 following the incident on the Rudy Johnson Bridge.

Regner is described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-11-inches tall, about 160 pounds with blue eyes and short brown hair and a fair complexion.

Regner is known to have previously lived in Quesnel and is originally from Dawson Creek.

The RCMP would like to speak to anyone who may have information on the activities of Regner in the recent past, specifically Aug. 2, 2019 to Aug. 9, 2019.

RELATED: Police release image of man missing after Rudy Johnson bridge incident and alleged attempted murder

Pelley confirmed Tuesday Aug. 12 that RCMP were actively searching the Rudy Johnson Bridge area by air, land and water for any signs of Regner. He acknowledged that foul play was a possibility in Regner’s disappearance.

Once best known for how it was built, the Rudy Johnson Bridge has also been known in recent years for more ominous reasons with at least one victim being thrown from the bridge in what is considered gang-related activity.

Pelley wouldn’t confirm whether this latest spike in criminal activity in the region is related to gang violence, however, he did note they are investigating all avenues and have the assistance of the North District and the E Division Major Crime Unit, as well as local units working on the case.

In Williams Lake Provincial Court Tuesday, Gilbert appeared by video from the police cells across the street.

Several family members were on hand for the court proceedings where Gilbert conceded to being remanded into custody until his next court appearance Aug. 28.

Crown asked for a no contact list containing the names of several people Crown alleges are witnesses and potential co-accused in the matter.

In reaction to the crimes, Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb said it certainly is concerning.

The RCMP, he added, are doing the best they can to curtail crime with the integrated crime unit and they cannot jeopardize the investigation by releasing too many details.

“They have to be very careful,” he said. “All they have let out is that the one at the Rudy Johnson Bridge and the one in town are connected somehow.”

Cobb said the 1100 block of Mackenzie Avenue North area of Williams Lake is a ‘consistent problem,’ and has been for years.

“If I ever get a phone call about something that’s going wrong, it’s usually in that area. I don’t know who owns them, but I do know there was a resident who lived a block further up who recently passed away that continually phoned and told me about incidents and things that were happening in the area.”

He urged the public to be forthcoming with any information they have that might help the RCMP.

“It is very frustrating,” he added. “The police cannot do it on their own, their eyes cannot be everywhere. We have to start taking responsibility for some of our actions if we are noticing things and not reporting them. Sometimes the slightest thing can be a tip that stops something else from happening.”

If you have any information you are asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Williams Lake RCMP were searching the Rudy Johnson Bridge area by air, land and water Tuesday for any sign of missing man Branton Regner. Monica Lamb Yorski photo

Previous story
Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

Just Posted

Links probable between homicide, missing persons investigation in Williams Lake

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide

Sheriff shortage delays court appearance of man accused of attempted murder near Williams Lake

Jayson Gilbert remains in custody in relation to Rudy Johnson bridge incident

Statistics show B.C. drivers pay the highest average insurance rates in Canada. Do you think ICBC needs competition?

Statistics show B.C. drivers pay the highest average insurance rates in Canada.… Continue reading

Police release image of man missing after Rudy Johnson bridge incident and alleged attempted murder

Branton Regner has not been seen since August 9 after an incident on the Rudy Johnson bridge.

100 Mile House RCMP arrest impaired driver after he drove into a structure and tree in Lac la Hache

The 100 Mile House RCMP detachment police report

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

‘A balanced view’: How to talk to kids about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Two teens died of suspected overdoses last week in B.C., prompting parents to talk to children about drug use

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Photographer captures Perseid meteor shower over Shuswap

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across night sky

Another teen mourned in Greater Victoria after suspected overdose

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of area teen Dorrian Wright

Police ask ‘entire country’ to help find person of interest in B.C. teen’s murder

Nanaimo RCMP, investigating Makayla Chang’s murder, trying to locate Steven Michael Bacon

Most Read