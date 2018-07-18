A lightning strike taken looking southeast of Quesnel near Quesnel Forks during the lightning storm on July 17, 2018. Shea Kadar photo

UPDATED: Lightning sparks new fires in Cariboo, Prince George Fire Centres

There are five new fires in the Cariboo, as well as one between Hixon and Prince George

UPDATE:

There has been a new fire added to the BC Wildfire Service Interactive Map in the Cariboo. Near Knife Creek, east of 141 Mile House, the fire is listed at 0.1 hectares and was caused by lightning.

ORIGINAL:

There are four new fires in the Cariboo this morning following lightning storms across B.C. last night (July 17). There’s also a new fire between Hixon and Prince George in the Prince George Fire Centre.

A lightning-caused fire is located between Hixon and Prince George, near Stoner. According to Amanda Reynolds, the Fire Information Officer for the Prince George Fire Centre, crews are being dispatched to the fire this morning, though it is only 0.009 ha currently. She says the area “did recieve precipitation with the lightning from last night.”

In the Cariboo, there is one fire west of Quesnel at Tautri, which is currently listed at just 0.1 hectares (ha). Jessica Mack, the Fire Information Officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre says that personnel are en route to the fire but none are currently on the ground as of 9:30 a.m.

East of Quesnel, another fire is listed at Quesnel Lake. The map currently has it at 0.01 ha. Mack says personnel are currently en route.

One fire is near Williams Lake. This fire is listed in the Chimney Valley at 0.01 ha. The cause of the fire is listed as lightning. Mack says there are five firefighters and one officer on the ground there today.

The final fire is east of Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, near Forest Grove. It is also listed as 0.01 ha, though Mack says personnel are still en route and she cannot confirm the size.

If weather conditions continue to be dry and hot, there is a high probability that a campfire ban will be implemented in the Cariboo-Chilcotin, Mack told Black Press, noting the present fire danger rating throughout most of the region is moderate with pockets of “high” in the western Chilcotin.

As of Wednesday there have been 81 wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, with 24 being human-caused and 57 lightning-caused, she said.

A total of 63 of the Cariboo Fire Centre’s firefighters have been deployed to either Quebec or Ontario to assist with increased wildfire activity in those jurisdictions.

READ MORE: Lightning strikes spark 38 fires in B.C.

READ MORE: Ash in water from 2017 wildfires causing decrease in oxygen

READ MORE: B.C. crews sent to help fight devastating wildfires in Ontario, Quebec


heather.norman@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man hit over the head with a hatchet released from hospital

Just Posted

New fire reported north west of Bradley Creek, in the Cariboo Fire Centre

Three personnel are en route and the cause is yet to be determined.

Multiple drivers with symptoms of liquor consumption in the past week

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

100 Mile Free Press and Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal win Canadian Community Newspaper Award for Fire Fight

“[It] should be shared with all the people who told us their stories and trusted us with them”

Forest Grove’s Hootstock Festival says goodbye to old venue

After five years, the festival will move to the Forest Grove Community Hall grounds

Forest Grove is getting ready to rock with the 2018 Hootstock Music Festival

Nearly 30 acts from around Canada to show off their musical talents

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontario

Black bears, now yearlings, were sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario last April

‘Recovery high schools,’ per diems urged to better manage addiction in B.C.

BC Centre for Substance Use says focus needs to shift to from overdose prevention to long-term care

Suspect wanted for a ‘serious incident’ in a standoff with police

Prince Rupert RCMP and a tactical team have blocked off access to a residential section

Hells Angels celebrating 35th anniversary party on Vancouver Island

Additional police resources will be in Nanaimo this weekend as roughly 300 members and hang arounds are expected

UPDATED: Lightning sparks new fires in Cariboo, Prince George Fire Centres

There are five new fires in the Cariboo, as well as one between Hixon and Prince George

New campaign aims to tide food waste at home

About 2.2 million tonnes of edible food is discarded in Canada every year

B.C. couple reunited with dog three years after disappearance

A purebred Pomeranian is back with his parents, likely after years in a puppy mill.

BC Nurses Union calls for decriminalization of opioids

BCNU president wants the federal government to do more to reduce preventable deaths

Most Read