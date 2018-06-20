The Cariboo Fire Centre confirmed Wednesday there are a ‘handful of new fires’ as a result of the lightning system that’s moved through the region, however nothing of major significance yet. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo Lightning passing through the Cariboo region has sparked some new fires, but nothing of major significance yet, said Kevin Skrepnek, BCWS Chief Fire Information Officer. A severe thunderstorm watch reminds in effect. Angie Mindus photo

Lightning sparks handful of fires in Cariboo region

So far none are larger than two hectares

Lightning has sparked four new fires in the Cariboo region, however, none of the them are larger than two hectares, said Ryan Turcot, information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service.

“We’ve had significant lightning in the last 24 hours, even in the last two hours,” Turcot said Wednesday afternoon. “There are four other wildfires in the region, but we have yet to determine the cause of them.”

A total of 60 firefighters and air tankers have been deployed to action the fires, including one south of Williams Lake near Dog Creek, he confirmed.

Earlier Wednesday, Turcot told the Tribune a wildfire near Tatla Lake, west of Williams Lake, that was approximately 50 hectares in size was fully contained.

Read More: Tatla Lake fire now fully contained: BC Wildfire Service

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in place for the Cariboo region, with a chance of showers and thundershowers in the forecast for Thursday.

Read More: Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Cariboo

Previous story
In reversal, Trump signs executive order to stop family separation
Next story
B.C. ‘will be ready’ for marijuana legalization

Just Posted

100 Mile Elementary students express their talents at school’s Variety Show

Nearly 30 students performed, ranging from playing the violin or popular video game dances

Some places to cool down from the summer heat in the South Cariboo

A list of pools, aquatic centres and the best swimmable lakes in the South Cariboo

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

Severe thunderstorm warning in efffect for Cariboo

Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House could see strong winds and heavy rain

Update: two displaced after backyard structure fire in Buffalo Creek area

The structure, which housed a sauna, a smokehouse and a shed, stood roughly 10 metres from the home.

In reversal, Trump signs executive order to stop family separation

President had been wrongly insisting he had no choice but to separate families apprehended at border

B.C. man surprised after used needle falls from sky

A Vernon resident said a syringe fell out of the sky and landed at his feet

Liquor review finds issues with B.C. wholesale monopoly

Report calls for ‘conflict of interest’ in system to be fixed

Lightning sparks handful of fires in Cariboo region

So far none are larger than two hectares

B.C. ‘will be ready’ for marijuana legalization

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says some stores open by Oct. 17

UPDATED: Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Emily Blackmore was found guilty of taking her underage daughter to U.S. to marry church leader

B.C. sets deadline for Indigenous salmon farm consent

All 120 operations will need agreements by 2022, province says

Family of 4 from Oregon believed to be missing in northern B.C.

RCMP, Search and Rescue crews searching area where vehicle was abandoned

B.C. creates public registry to track real estate owners

The first registry of its kind in Canada aims to end the hidden property ownership

Most Read