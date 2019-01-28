Nanaimo’s Liberal candidate Tony Harris has a majority of the city’s support, according to a new poll by Mainstreet Research. (File Photo)

Liberal lean in Nanaimo could lead to provincial election: poll

Poll shows Liberal leader has more than 40 per cent of support ahead of Nanaimo byelection

A high-stakes byelection in Nanaimo could end up shaping the future of the province.

A poll by Mainstreet Research shows BC Liberals leading in Nanaimo’s upcoming byelection – the results of which could lead to an early B.C. election.

According to the report, B.C. Liberals have 44.7 per cent of support from decided voters, while NDP have 32.2 per cent.

RELATED: Nanaimo byelection candidates outline their priorities

RELATED: POLL: Who are you voting for in the Nanaimo provincial byelection?

When asked about candidates, voters indicated similar results: 43.5 per cent showed support for Liberal candidate Tony Harris and 35 per cent for the NDP’s Sheila Malcolmson.

“No matter what angle we look at it, the BC Liberals are ahead of the BC NDP in Nanaimo with the vote to be held on Wednesday,” stated Quito Maggi, President and CEO of Mainstreet Research.

If the Liberals win in Nanaimo, a shift in power will cause an early provincial election.

The poll surveyed 768 Nanaimo residents between Jan. 23-24. It was conducted using automated phone interviews on landlines and cell phones.

 

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca

Previous story
E-scooters, bikes and alcohol delivery part of Uber Canada’s plans for 2019
Next story
Coastal GasLink pauses work over trap line dispute

Just Posted

Residents voice concerns over logging to 100 Mile council

Logging is taking place east of Bridge Creek

Do you support the district in clearcutting a fireguard east of Bridge Creek?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Coastal GasLink pauses work over trap line dispute

Unist’ot’en dispute claims traps were set after injunction gives pipeline workers access.

Athlete in Focus: Jaci Gilbert of Girl’s Bantam Hockey

Gilbert has played hockey for five years and this season is her first on the Girl’s Bantam team

Forest Grove’s Hootstock Festival turns into Homestock

The event will no longer be open to the public and now is invitation only

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Jagmeet Singh stakes NDP leadership on Burnaby South byelection

Risky bid: The NDP narrowly won the riding in 2015

Most Read