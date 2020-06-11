Lending back at 100 Mile House library

Patrons of the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) library in 100 Mile House are able to pick up books again as of June 9

Due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions, the library was closed to the public on March 17.

Patrons won’t be able to go into the library but can use a curbside lending program. Rural branches that are able to participate will be added on June 22.

Library customers are asked to place a hold on library material they want to check out using the catalogue available on cln.ca and choose a pickup location. Alternatively people can call the library location in question.

When the items are ready for pickup, staff will contact the lender by phone to arrange a time.

“At the appointed time, staff will meet the customer outside the library to pick up their items. Physical distancing will be observed during the exchange. Customers are asked to observe proper physical distancing from other customers at the pickup location,” according to the CRD.

Items can be returned in the book drops and will be quarantined for at least 72 hours before being returned to the collection. Items that are checked out will be quarantined for a further 72 hours after being placed in a bag by staff.

“We encourage customers who are sick to stay at home and not schedule any pickups. Please contact the library to re-schedule your pickup appointment if you are ill. We are happy to set your items aside until you are well enough to reschedule.”



news@wltribune.com

