A motorcycle crash occurred in the 2700 block of Eagle Bay Road on June 1. (Google Maps Image)

Lac La Hache man injured in Shuswap motorcycle collision

Police say rider was in stable condition with injuries to his extremities

Emergency crews were dispatched to a collision involving a lone motorcyclist on Eagle Bay Road on June 1.

The call went out shortly after 7 a.m. to assist a man who had lost control of his motorcycle while travelling northeast in the 2700 block of Eagle Bay Road.

The man and his bike came to rest on rocks alongside the roadway.

An air ambulance was called to take the rider, a 48-year-old Lac La Hache resident, to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

According to the Salmon Arm RCMP, the rider was in stable condition with injuries to his extremities. The RCMP investigation into the crash is ongoing. Speed and alcohol have not been ruled out as factors leading to the incident.

