Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP responds to Prime Minister’s Mandate Letter to Minister of Natural Resources

MP Cathy McLeod criticized the letter’s lack off of references to the foresty crisis in B.C. Interior

Cathy McLeod, Conservative shadow minister for natural resources and an MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, released a statement critical to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Mandate Letter to the Minister of Natural Resources.

“Justin Trudeau’s Mandate Letter to Minister of Minister [Seamus] O’Regan contains zero references to the forestry crisis devastating communities across the B.C. Interior,” she said in a press release on Dec. 17. “This is a shocking insult to the workers, their families and communities dealing with the lay-offs and shift cutbacks this holiday season.”

She also said the mandate letter’s few references to forests focused on urban centres, claiming that Trudeau and the Liberal government will not prioritize the needs of rural communities.

She then called on Minister O’Regan to take immediate action to support the softwood lumber industry and forestry workers that have been laid off.

“The Canadian Press described the situation as ‘carnage,’ yet [the] silence from the Trudeau Liberal has been deafening. Conservatives will continue fighting to get out forestry sectors back to work,” McLeod said.

The Mandate Letter can be read here.

