Nanaimo RCMP. (News Bulletin file photo)

Kamloops Mounties probing vandalism involving swastika, COVID-19 messaging

The vandalism occurred on a billboard on the east side of Highway 5

  • Sep. 21, 2021 11:15 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Mounties from the Tk’emlúps rural RCMP detachment are looking for possible witnesses to a billboard vandalism incident involving a swastika and anti-COVID-19 safety messaging.

Const. Crystal Evelyn said the vandalism is believed to have occurred between the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 18, and the morning of Monday, Sept. 20.

It occurred on a billboard on the east side of Highway 5 about one kilometre south of Paul Lake Road.

The billboard rented by Tk’emlúps te Secwépmc and Qwemstin Health to promote COVID-19 safety measures.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the vandalism, who may have dash-cam footage of the crime, or who may have information about those behind the act to call Tk’emlúps RCMP at 250-314-1800 and reference file 2021-33109.

