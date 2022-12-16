Police dog Neeka. (Kamloops RCMP/Submitted)

Police dog Neeka. (Kamloops RCMP/Submitted)

Kamloops canine cop earns special treat for hard work

Neeka nabs man fleeing from stolen vehicle

A Kamloops police dog was recently rewarded for catching a pair of crooks.

Neeka was on the case just before 9a.m. on the morning of Dec. 16 when frontline officers saw what they believed to be a stolen vehicle heading eastbound on Halston Connector Road.

The vehicle was spotted for a second time by another officer who narrowly avoided a head-on collision with it. It was then found near MacDonald Park after a short search, when a man and woman fled on foot.

The woman was arrested shortly after, and found to have four outstanding warrants. The man was found by the sharp nose of Neeka hiding under a trailer.

After a brief struggle, he was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and arrested with outstanding warrants as well.

It was determined the vehicle had been reported stolen in Kamloops earlier this month.

Kamloops RCMP recommend not to run from their top dog.

“Neeka got a treat for her efforts today, and wants to remind those who are thinking about running from her over the holidays, not to, because she will be working,” said Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet.

