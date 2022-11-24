Black Press Media file

3 people missing after float plane crash off northern Vancouver Island

RCMP, Transportation Safety Board investigating cause

Three people are missing after a small float plane crashed near Strachan Bay on Wednesday (Nov. 23).

RCMP said in a statement Thursday that they were called to the bay, north of Port Hardy, at around 1:20 p.m.

It’s believed that a pilot with Air Cab and two passengers being flown from a logging camp back to the community were inside the plane when it crashed.

Coast Guard members searched via helicopter and boats but bodies of those on board, as well as the plane itself, have not yet been found.

Investigators and the Transportation Safety Board are working to determine the cause. The RCMP West Coast Marine and Dive Team are also expected to continue their search.

Black Press Media has reached out to Air Cab for comment.

Pilot's decision to fly to fish camp in poor weather led to four deaths

