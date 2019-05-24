It’s a little wet in 100 Mile House.

Thunderstorms are expected to last all night on May 24, with a 40 per cent chance of thunderstorms leading into the next afternoon. The wind is blowing at 18 kilometres per hour and precipitation is expected to reach a hight of 51 per cent at 6 p.m. before lowering back to 20 per cent at 8 p.m.

Visibility will 16 kilometres from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. before it drops to eight kilometres from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and then going back up to 16 kilometres.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.