International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

An international student from India was reportedly murdered in Surrey last week.

According to Indian newspaper The Tribune, 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu’s family “received intimation of her death from the Canada police on Sunday morning.”

The publication reports that she had come to Canada for studies in 2016 and was supposed to return home to Jalandhar in January next year.

Darpan Magazine reported that Matharu studied business management at Langara College.

While police will not confirm the names of either of the deceased, they have confirmed that a 21-year-old woman from India and an 18-year-old man from the Lower Mainland were found dead on Friday (Nov. 22) inside a Whalley home.

Only one of them is believed to have been murdered, and police are not looking for suspects.

“Due to privacy laws, we are not commenting on the names of the deceased as there is no investigative need to do so,” the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team stated in a tweet Monday morning. “No further information will be released at this time. We acknowledge the tragic nature of this case and our condolences go out to the affected families.”

IHIT has conduct of the case, and was investigating at the house near 140th Street and 102A Avenue last Friday.

“We are working hard to gather evidence to identify the events surrounding this tragedy,” said Constable Harrison Mohr, of IHIT, last week. “We are not looking for any outstanding suspects, and can confirm that both persons knew each other.”

There have been 17 homicides in Surrey so far this year.



