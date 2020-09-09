COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Interior Health reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Sixteen of those cases are active and nobody in the region is currently in hospital

Interior Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Sept. 9, bringing the total number of cases in the region to since the start of the pandemic to 462.

Sixteen of those cases are active and on isolation and nobody in the region is currently in hospital.

The outbreak at the Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at seven cases, with one active case remaining. All seven cases are among staff members, five of whom caught the virus at an off-site training session.

No Interior Health cases are associated with the water treatment facility project outbreak in the Elk Valley (declared Aug. 27).

Provincially, health authorities reported 100 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the number active cases across B.C. to 1,378.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,691 British Columbians have been infected with COVID-19 and 5,086 people who tested positive have recovered. The number people who are under active public health monitoring due to identified exposure to known cases is 3,101.

Currently, 37 people across the province are in hospital and 15 are in intensive care.

Coronavirus

