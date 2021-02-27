Interior Health issues overdose alert for 100 Mile House

Health officials encourage users to be careful and spread the word.

Interior Health has issued an overdose alert for 100 Mile house after a recent spike in fatal overdoses.

The alert, which remains in effect until March 5, said some deaths may be linked to a white powder substance, unknown if a stimulant or an opioid. The alert also noted there is a continued presence of benzodiazepine and fentanyl in the drug supply in multiple colours and textures.

“Please be careful out there, and spread the word. Reminder we are also still under an advisory related to benzos in the drug supply too,” the alert said.

For their safety, Interior Health is advising users to:

Avoid using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together.

Don’t use alone and leave the door unlocked. Tell someone to check on you.

Those who feel they must use alone, consider using the Lifeguard app which can connect them with 911 emergency responders in the event of an overdose. Download at the App Store or Google Play.

Test by using a small amount, then go slow.

Carry a Naloxone kit and know how to use it.

It also suggests users know the signs of overdose and how to respond. This includes slow or no breathing, gurgling or gasping, lips/fingertips turning blue, difficult to rouse (awaken), non-responsive.

If an overdose occurs, call 9-1-1 immediately, open the person’s airway and give rescue breaths – this is an extremely important intervention when benzos are present- and give naloxone (Narcan) if you have it.

Naxolone kits and training is available at South Cariboo Health Centre, Pharmasave and White Feather Family Centre.

