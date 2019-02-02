Integrating cultural practices helps in recovery of Indigenous women: B.C. study

UBC study included treatment for women of weekly circles or group activities led by an elder

New research suggests that the health of Indigenous women recovering from the trauma of partner violence improves when the healing process integrates elder-led circles and other cultural elements.

The study from the University of British Columbia and Western University focused on nurses working with women individually over the course of six to eight months.

Their treatment included weekly circles or group activities led by an elder, which involved sharing personal stories and aspects of Indigenous culture through ceremonies, cultural teachings and traditional crafts.

Colleen Varcoe, a professor of nursing at UBC, says at the end of the program, the women reported significantly fewer symptoms of trauma and depression and a better quality of life compared with how they felt in the beginning.

Study co-author and ’60s Scoop survivor Roberta Price says cultural teachings, stories and songs bring out the strength in women.

Participants included 152 Indigenous women from different First Nations and language groups who were living in Vancouver and Surrey, B.C.

Most had survived childhood abuse in a residential school, in addition to partner violence.

The study did not include a control group that received treatment without elder-led circles or cultural elements and the results were self-reported.

The program was tested in British Columbia, and is now being tested in three provinces to make sure it’s effective for all women.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Temperatures to drop to -30 C, plus wind chill, in Chilcotin and Peace River
Next story
Inmates at New York prison without heat, hot water

Just Posted

There were lots of giggles at the 108 Mile Heritage Site on Jan. 26

100 Mile Hospice Society hosts first annual Cariboo Winter Giggle Games

Residential taxes mark relatively small portion of 100 Mile tax burden

NDIT report delineates local economy

Cariboo bears opt for sleepless winter and more food for chance to survive

A look at how some of the bear cubs rescued from our area are doing at the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter

Fire relief fund hands out most remaining funds

SCSAR to use funds for improved communication

Fishing Highway 24 Association getting ready to host another ice fishing derby

Hit up Sheridan Lake on Feb. 2 for some hot drinks and coffee

‘It just happened’: B.C. woman celebrates her 100th birthday

While sporting a party hat reading ‘eternal youth,’ Elizabeth Viens said there’s no trick to living a long life

Integrating cultural practices helps in recovery of Indigenous women: B.C. study

UBC study included treatment for women of weekly circles or group activities led by an elder

$500,000 Lotto Max prize sold in Fort Nelson, B.C.

The jackpot of $26.6 million was won in Quebec

Temperatures to drop to -30 C, plus wind chill, in Chilcotin and Peace River

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold weather warning for the area

Another B.C. forest company looks south for lumber mill expansion

Premier John Horgan promises ‘carrots and sticks’ to grow sawmill jobs

Man dead in late-night Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP called to 13900-block of 58A Avenue Friday night for reports of shots fired

Wiarton Willie predicts early spring; Shubenacadie Sam calls for more winter

Wiarton Willie was backed up by the most famous American groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Canucks Report: Vancouver set for February grind

Schedule features 14 games in 27 nights

Most Read