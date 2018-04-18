Increase in property crime incl. stolen rifles, shotgun

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 86 complaints and calls for service during the past week.

Some highlights are as follows:

Prohibited driver

On April 12, 100 Mile RCMP observed a male who was known to be a prohibited driver operating a motor vehicle in the Industrial Park of 100 Mile House.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver positively identified.

He was issued an appearance notice for a Court appearance in 100 Mile House in July. The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

Collision

On April 12, police and emergency crews responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 24 near Airmail Road at Sheridan Lake.

The female driver of a Ford Expedition swerved to avoid a deer, went off the road, into a ditch and struck a tree. She was taken from the scene by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

The vehicle was towed.

Open liquor

On April 10, while police had the highway closed near Lac la Hache, a semi driver approached the roadblock and spoke to the officer. The male driver from Kelowna displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was administered twice and both results were a ‘warn.’ The driver was issued a three-day immediate roadside driving prohibition. The tractor-trailer was moved to a parking lot by another driver. The driver was also issued a violation ticket for having open liquor in a motor vehicle.

Collision

On April 10, police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 just south of Lac la Hache. The female driver of a Pontiac G5 crossed over into the south-bound lane and impacted a tractor-trailer unit. The car was severely damaged and the female had to be extricated by the Fire Department. The Highway was closed temporarily due to the emergency response. The driver was transported to 100 Mile Hospital for treatment of a severe leg injury and then was taken to Royal Inland Hospital for further treatment. The investigation into this collision is continuing.

Breach of undertaking

On April 10, 100 Mile RCMP were conducting patrols in the 100 Mile area when a male was located at a residence for which he had preventative no-contact conditions. The 25-year-old male was arrested for breach of his undertaking conditions. A small amount of methamphetamine was located on his person during his arrest. He was released from custody on a promise to appear in Court in July in 100 Mile House. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Lost phone

On April 10, a Samsung cell phone and charger were turned into the 100 Mile RCMP. These items had been left at the 100 Mile Tim Horton’s approximately two weeks prior. If you are missing a cell phone matching this description, please contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and quote file 2018-1080. You will be required to provide a description or serial number in order to claim this phone.

Stolen U.T.V.

Sometime overnight of March 9, unknown culprits stole a “Mule” U.T.V. side-by-side from the Marmot Ridge Golf Course in 100 Mile House.

The vehicle was recovered on Exeter truck route later in the morning on March 10.

Stolen rifles, shotgun

Sometime between February and April, unknown culprits broke into a seasonal residence on Machete Lake Road near Bridge Lake and stole a number of items including four rifles and a shotgun.

The total amount of loss is not known at this time.

Break-in

Sometime overnight of April 13, unknown culprits broke into the Greeny Lake Volunteer Fire Department building on Timothy Lake Road near Lac la Hache. It is unknown what, if anything, was stolen. There was some damage to property inside the building.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

There has been an increase in property crimes over the last month including theft from vehicles and theft of bicycles. The 100 Mile RCMP are asking the public to take simple steps to avoid being the victim of a crime by locking vehicles and removing keys from vehicles. Recording the serial numbers of bicycles will also assist in having these items returned if they are recovered.