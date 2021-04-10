Improvised fight club held in Centennial Park in 2003

24 YEARS AGO (1997):

Playing chess was the gymnasium of the mind for the Mile 108 Elementary School Chess Club in the opinion of their mentor, Alex Zamorano. “God gave me a gift,” Zamorano said. “I speak six languages and I am almost a chess master.” He started the club in 1992 with the support of teachers and parents, making Mile 108 Elementary one of only 12 schools in the province to have a chess club. Beyond challenging their minds, Zamorano said the game taught them about life, responsibility and consequences.

18 YEARS AGO (2003):

100 Mile RCMP told local youth to break up their improvised fight club held in Centennial Park. About 15 teenagers aged between 14 and 17 were found drunk and fighting one another on April 4 as they attempted to imitate the movie Fight Club. Const. James Spoor said they were told the participants were bored and decided to start a fight. Three of the teenagers were issued tickets for drinking underage while two were arrested for being drunk in public. Only minor injuries came about from fight club, although one boy was transported to the hospital for being “severely intoxicated.”

12 YEARS AGO (2009):

Mount Timothy wrapped up its winter season on April 5 with its popular Dummy Races. Organizer Troy Forcier said ‘bribery’ played a big role in choosing the winner as various dummies were sent down the hill on skis. The winner was the ski patrol’s Double Trouble, a two-headed dummy in a Canucks jersey. Barracuda Bob, a fluorescent orange cardboard sea monster, lost several pieces on the way down but claimed second place while Cement Head Sam took third after crashing at the bottom of the hill like a sack of bricks.

6 YEARS AGO (2015):

A lack of community support and stingy rental conditions led to the cancellation of 100 Mile House’s rodeo. The South Cariboo Rodeo Association’s president Randy Brodoway said not enough sponsors were stepping up financially and he couldn’t continue to finance the event from his own pocket. The 100 Mile House and District Outriders Club, who leased the rodeo grounds to Brodoway, had a $250 daily fee in place but had waived it in the past for the rodeo.

