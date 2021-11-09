Illicit drug deaths top 1,500 in the first 9 months of 2021: BC Coroners Service

Coroners service said that the death rate from illicit drug overdoses has risen to 39.4 per 100,000 residents

A used naloxone kit is seen on the sidewalk as paramedics from B.C. Ambulance respond to a drug overdose in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Over the past several years the drug overdoses not only across British Columbia but throughout Canada have but grown. On June, 23, 2021 for instance B.C. Ambulance paramedics responded to 140 overdose calls across the province with 42 of those being just in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The number of British Columbians dead as a result of the overdose crisis has reached 1,534 as of the end of September, according to data released by the BC Coroners Service Tuesday (Nov. 9).

The data revealed that 181 people died due to illicit drugs in August and 152 died in September.

That brings the total number of drug deaths this year to 1,534 – higher than any year previous at this time and nearly 300 more than had died by the end of September last year.

The coroners service said that the death rate from illicit drug overdoses has risen to 39.4 per 100,000 residents, nearly double the rate in 2016 when a public health emergency was first declared.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. overdosesDrugsopioids