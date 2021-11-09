Illicit drug deaths top 1,500 in the first 9 months of 2021: BC Coroners Service

The number of British Columbians dead as a result of the overdose crisis has reached 1,534 as of the end of September, according to data released by the BC Coroners Service Tuesday (Nov. 9).
The data revealed that 181 people died due to illicit drugs in August and 152 died in September.
That brings the total number of drug deaths this year to 1,534 – higher than any year previous at this time and nearly 300 more than had died by the end of September last year.
The coroners service said that the death rate from illicit drug overdoses has risen to 39.4 per 100,000 residents, nearly double the rate in 2016 when a public health emergency was first declared.
More to come.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.