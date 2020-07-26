Hundreds rally to help Vancouver woman find ‘Mamabear’ with recording of mother’s voice

Mara Soriano says ‘Mommabear,’ a bear with a recording of her mother’s voice, was stolen in Vancouver on Friday, July 24, 2020. Soriano’s mother passed away last year. (Mara Soriano)

Hundreds of Vancouverites and even Ryan Reynolds are raising the word of a stolen teddy bear with a Vancouver woman’s mother’s voice recorded inside.

Mara Soriano said the Build-a-Bear was stolen near Davie Street and Thurlow Street on Friday (July 24).

“I just want my Mamabear back,” Soriano told Black Press Media.

She said the bear was in a Herschel backpack that also contained a bright purple journal, and passports and identification documents in a in a Contiki brand black travel case with an orange zipper.

The bear contained a recording of Soriano’s mom, Marilyn, who passed away last year, saying how much she loved and was proud of Soriano.

Thank you so much Deborah for spreading the news, getting the word out helps. Here is a picture of me and my mama. pic.twitter.com/14T6O8MX5T — mara soriano (@drawmaradraw) July 25, 2020

In a tweet, Reynolds said “Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home.”

Zack Braff also tweeted “NEED THIS BEAR TO COME HOME!!!!!!” as many others donated to Sunnybrook Hospital Hospice Wing, where Soriano’s mom was treated.

I NEED THIS BEAR TO COME HOME!!!!!! https://t.co/UGHlJJPOwE — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 26, 2020

Soriano said she was “humbled by the amount of positivity and offers of help from everyone,” but urged Vancouverites to stay safe and to wear protective gear if they were looking through alleyways and dumpsters for the bear.

“I would hate for anyone to get hurt,” she added.

As of Sunday morning, Soriana posted to Twitter that she had photos of the suspect, as well as video footage provided by nearby restaurants.

